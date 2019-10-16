UN Agency Says Asylum Bar Conflicts With Treaty Duties

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 5:46 PM EDT) -- The United Nations refugee agency slammed the Trump administration’s policy of rejecting asylum claims from migrants crossing through a third country, telling the Ninth Circuit that the new rule conflicts with the U.S.’ treaty obligations. In a court filing backing nonprofit groups challenging the rule, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees said Tuesday that the policy is at odds with the U.S.’ obligations under treaties signed in 1951 and 1967 on refugee rights. “Given its responsibility to supervise the implementation of international refugee treaties and advise state parties of their duties thereunder, UNHCR respectfully encourages the court...

