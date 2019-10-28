15 Minutes With Ocean Spray's General Counsel

Law360 (October 28, 2019, 12:11 PM EDT) -- With more than two decades of experience at Ocean Spray under his belt, Richard Stamm says he has grown up with the company, meeting farmers, their families and pets, and touring their farms. Richard Stamm Currently: Vice president of cooperative development, general counsel and secretary, Ocean Spray Cranberries Inc. Previously: Associate, Dechert LLP Law school: University of Connecticut School of Law "That family atmosphere with our farmers is very hard to put into words, but it creates a loyalty and a passion and a drive that is, I think, beyond anything that an investor firm can provide an in-house lawyer," he told Law360 during...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS