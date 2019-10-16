Anti-Rust Product Was Essentially WD-40, Investor Says

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 6:25 PM EDT) -- A Texas investment firm is seeking the return of its $1 million investment in an anti-corrosion compound marketed by two Rice University students that it says turned out to be "just WD-40." Houston-based Nazmark LLC told a Texas county court Tuesday that it wants its money back from A-76 Technologies Inc., which rebranded as Aidant Brands in 2016, and its founders Lauren Miller and Timothy Aramil after a due-diligence check by the venture capital firm HG Ventures discovered that the product would not be very difficult to reverse-engineer, as its primary component was WD-40 and its touted “secret sauce” was little...

