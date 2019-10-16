Could UPMC Have Warned Of Violent Patient, Pa. Justices Ask

Law360, Pittsburgh (October 16, 2019, 8:16 PM EDT) -- A psychiatric patient's shut-in tendencies and his repeated threats to harm unspecified neighbors could have been enough for the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center to warn residents of his apartment building before he stabbed one of them to death, an attorney and several Justices of the Supreme Court of Pennsylvania suggested Wednesday. Considering the question of whether Terrence Andrews' threats to harm himself or others were directed at a readily identifiable target or targets, John C. Conti, representing UPMC, said psychiatrists had to balance their patient's privacy and the integrity of the doctor-patient relationship against the hospital's alleged duty to warn people...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS