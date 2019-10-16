Citcon Trade Secret Code Claims Too Vague, RiverPay Says

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 8:09 PM EDT) -- An acrimonious intellectual property dispute between two Chinese mobile payment processing companies continued Tuesday as RiverPay said its rival Citcon had failed to properly explain which particular parts of Citcon's source code constituted trade secrets. RiverPay Inc. said in a reply supporting its September motion for summary judgment that in Citcon USA LLC's efforts to keep the suit alive, it did not clearly identify which parts of its source code were allegedly trade secrets, as opposed to parts of its code that are standard elements of payment processing software that would be familiar to anyone in the business. "Citcon should not...

