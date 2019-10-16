Tech-Focused Sunstone Partners Draws $475M For 2nd Fund

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 3:54 PM EDT) -- California-based private equity firm Sunstone Partners announced Wednesday it has wrapped up its second growth equity fund after securing $475 million from limited partners, with plans to direct the capital toward investments in software and technology companies. The fund, called Sunstone Partners II LP, was oversubscribed and closed at its hard cap, the firm said. It received capital contributions from university endowments, corporate pension plans, foundations, insurance companies, investment advisers, state and local retirement systems, and family offices. Gustavo Alberelli, managing director for Sunstone, said in a statement that "we are grateful to Sunstone's existing and new investors who share our...

