Cloud Biz Nabs $145M In Round Led By HPE, Lightspeed

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT) -- Cloud computing startup Pensando Systems said Wednesday it has raised $145 million in a Series C funding round led by Hewlett Packard Enterprise and Lightspeed Venture Partners. California-based Pensando said the latest round brings its total amount raised to $278 million to date. Wednesday’s announcement also marks Pensando’s emergence from so-called stealth mode as the company unveiled its platform and launched a public-facing website. Stealth mode refers to a company's preference to keep a low profile in the media and make limited public statements, typically in its early years after founding. Pensando was founded in 2017. Pensando says its platform offers...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS