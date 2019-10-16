Kirkland Helps KPS Clinch 2 Funds With Total Of $7B In Tow

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 1:57 PM EDT) -- KPS Capital Partners LP, working with Kirkland & Ellis, said Wednesday that it has closed two funds totaling $7 billion that will focus on control investments in an array of areas, including corporate carve-outs, restructurings, bankruptcies and other special situations. The two funds, called KPS Special Situations Fund V and KPS Special Situations Mid-Cap Fund, both closed Tuesday, according to a Wednesday statement from the private equity firm. KPS Fund V blasted past its original target of $5 billion before closing at the $6 billion hard cap, while KSP Mid-Cap eclipsed its initial goal of $750 million before completing fundraising at...

