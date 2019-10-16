Mass. Vaping Illnesses Mount As Legal Fight Over Ban Swirls

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 7:45 PM EDT) -- The number of suspected vaping-related illnesses in Massachusetts has risen to 92, with a majority of the 29 cases deemed serious enough to report to federal health officials involving patients who vaped THC products, the state’s health department said Wednesday. Massachusetts has reported 29 of the total suspected cases to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, and 20 of those implicated THC vaping products while eight involved patients who only vaped nicotine, the health department said. There have been nearly 1,300 suspected cases of the mysterious illness and 26 deaths nationwide, according to the latest CDC data. The announcement comes amid a pair...

