Boies Schiller DQ'd From Defamation Case Against Dershowitz

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 1:42 PM EDT) -- A woman accusing high-profile attorney Alan Dershowitz of defamation as part of his denials that he sexually molested her can continue her case, but can't keep Boies Schiller Flexner LLP as counsel, a New York federal judge ruled Wednesday. In an order denying Dershowitz's bid to throw the case out, U.S. District Judge Loretta A. Preska also said that a "central" element of the complaint from plaintiff Virginia Giuffre challenges Dershowitz's assertion that Boies lawyers conspired with Giuffre to extort him. As the case moves forward, Giuffre will seek to show Boies attorneys never participated in such a scheme, while Dershowitz will...

