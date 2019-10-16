FTC Judge Finds 2 Dental Suppliers Violated Antitrust Law

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 8:39 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission’s in-house judge has found dental suppliers Benco Dental and Patterson violated antitrust law by conspiring not to offer discounts to buying groups, but the judge dismissed the agency’s claims against a third company targeted by the enforcement action. Administrative Law Judge D. Michael Chappell issued an initial decision in the case Tuesday, finding FTC staff had demonstrated a conspiracy between Benco Dental Supply Corp. and Patterson Cos. not to offer discounts to groups of independent dentists or to refuse to negotiate with the groups. But the judge dismissed claims that Henry Schein Inc. was a part of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS