Fintech Could Emerge From A Hard Brexit Largely Unscathed

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:23 PM EDT) -- As the United Kingdom faces the possibility of leaving the European Union at the end of the month without a Brexit deal, industry observers tell Law360 that the U.K.'s fintech sector may find itself in a safer regulatory position than other industries. As the U.K. barrels toward its planned exit on Oct. 31, U.K. and EU negotiators announced Thursday a revised road map for the U.K.'s withdrawal from the bloc. But fears remain that the U.K. Parliament, which has already voted down an agreed deal three times, might scuttle this one too. The deal would bring legal certainty on citizens' rights, a...

