TCJA May Not Pick Up Slack If Internal Debt Rule Scrapped

Law360 (October 21, 2019, 10:14 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Treasury's indication it may scrap Obama administration rules to limit intercompany debt has ignited debate over whether the 2017 federal tax overhaul's interest deduction limits are strong enough to prevent earnings stripping from the U.S. The U.S. Department of the Treasury has had broad powers to recharacterize internal corporate debt since 2016, but it has indicated it may scrap the rules that make that possible. (AP) Treasury has indicated it may consider scrapping rules crafted by the Obama administration to limit intercompany lending and, in some cases, recharacterize that debt as equity, which does not produce tax-deductible payments. Those...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS