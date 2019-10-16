Tax Frequent Flyers To Cut Emissions, UK Committee Says

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 6:29 PM EDT) -- To deal with harmful emissions from airlines boosted by a small number of passengers, the U.K. government should transition away from air passenger taxes toward taxes on frequent flyers, according to a report from a U.K. climate change advisory group. A tax based on the number of miles flown — increasing based on frequency as well as other factors affecting fuel, including travel in first class versus economy — was one of many recommendations on how to change behavior in travel, diet and heating to blunt carbon emissions in the Oct. 10 report from the U.K. Committee on Climate Change, an advisory committee created...

