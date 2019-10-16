Enviro Group Says Hemp Co. Didn't Properly Label Products

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 9:32 PM EDT) -- Hemp foods company Manitoba Harvest has failed to warn consumers about the levels of lead and cadmium in some of its hemp seed products, according to a complaint filed under California's Proposition 65 in state court on Tuesday. The complaint alleges the chemicals can be found in six of Manitoba's food products, including different flavors of hemp snacks and protein powder, and that the company "has failed to disclose the presence of these chemicals to the public, who undoubtedly believe they have been ingesting totally healthy and pure products pursuant to the company's statements." Under Proposition 65, also known as the...

