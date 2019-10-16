NJ Tax Stop: GILTI Guidance Gaps Need Filling

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 3:56 PM EDT) -- Major federal tax changes adopted in 2017 included adoption of a tax on global intangible low-taxed income, or GILTI, generated from investments in controlled foreign corporations, or CFCs, and an export tax subsidy allowing a tax deduction for a part of a taxpayer’s foreign-derived intangible income, or FDII. Corporate shareholders were then granted a deduction for part of their new GILTI to lessen its impact. Despite their “intangible” labels, these changes affect operating income from any source and can have a significant impact on taxpayers owning an interest in a CFC either directly or through a partnership or S corporation or...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS