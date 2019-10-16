German Real Estate Investor Domicil Postpones $166M IPO

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 5:08 PM EDT) -- German property investor Domicil Real Estate Group on Wednesday indefinitely postponed plans for a €150 million ($165.7 million) initial public offering, citing difficult market conditions. Munich-based Domicil on Oct. 2 said it planned to go public to raise funds for business expansion but the company scrapped the idea on Wednesday, concerned about the "difficult market situation." Domicil said it will resume plans when conditions become more favorable. "We have received a lot of interest from investors and very positive feedback on our business model," Domicil CEO Khaled Kaissar said in a statement. "Against the backdrop of the current stock market environment, however,...

