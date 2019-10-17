Chemical Co. Wins $35M Verdict In Contract Trial

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 9:10 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal jury on Tuesday awarded nearly $35 million to a Chinese maker of a chemical used in agricultural fertilizer, finding that the leaders of a company it contracted to distribute its product in the U.S. went behind its back to create a competing business. After deliberating for roughly two hours following a six-day trial, the Greensboro jury returned with a verdict entirely in favor of Shangyu Sunfit Chemical Company Ltd. Sunfit was the defendant in the suit brought by its former distributor Hongda Group Ltd. LLC, but filed its own claims against Hongda and its three principals, Gary...

