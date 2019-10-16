Exide Loses Bid To Halt California Penalties Via Ch. 11

Law360, Wilmington (October 16, 2019, 7:35 PM EDT) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday denied battery maker Exide Technology's bid to bar California from seeking $240,000 in penalties related to environmental remediation efforts that the Golden State says the reorganized debtor has failed to fulfill. At a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Mary F. Walrath rejected Exide's motion to enforce an injunction put in place as part of its confirmed Chapter 11 plan that discharged certain claims against the estate and to nullify a letter sent July 19 by the California Department of Toxic Substances Control saying Exide owes at least $240,000 in penalties for its failure to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS