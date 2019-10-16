Browns Banned Wrong Man For Pouring Beer On Player: Suit

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 6:56 PM EDT) -- An Ohio man is taking the Cleveland Browns to court, alleging that their haste in naming him the culprit who poured beer on a Tennessee Titans player despite him not even attending the game has caused him and his wife anguish. Eric Smith sued the Browns in Cuyahoga County court on Monday, alleging that the Browns owe him more than $25,000 in damages, as well as a public retraction on statements that he poured the offending brew. According to the suit, Smith has not been to a Browns game in more than nine years, and was relaxing at home with his...

