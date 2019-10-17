Sens. Introduce Legislation To Boost Tribal Energy Access

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 8:34 PM EDT) -- Sens. Tina Smith, D-Minn., and Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, introduced bipartisan legislation Wednesday aimed at reauthorizing and improving the work of the Department of Energy’s Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs to ensure it is working effectively for tribal communities. The Tribal Energy Reauthorization Act, or TERA, would authorize the Office of Indian Energy Policy and Programs and the Tribal Energy Loan Guarantee Program through 2030. American Indian and Alaska Native communities face some of the highest electricity costs in the nation, with some rural Alaskan communities paying electricity rates that are about 800% higher than the national average. This bill...

