House Rebukes Trump For Pulling US Troops From Syria

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 6:18 PM EDT) -- In a rare display of bipartisan opposition to President Donald Trump, House lawmakers from both sides of the aisle joined forces to condemn Trump's decision to yank U.S. troops out of northern Syria ahead of Turkey moving in. The House overwhelmingly approved a resolution 354-60 to rebuke Trump and call on Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to halt military action in northeastern Syria. More than 120 Republicans joined Democrats in approving the measure. House Foreign Affairs Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., called Trump's decision "reckless and impulsive." "It was a gift to Russia, a gift to Iran, a gift to ISIS and...

