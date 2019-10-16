African Arbitrators Hope To Get Boost From New Pledge

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 9:17 PM EDT) -- A new pledge unveiled this month aims to increase the number of African arbitrators involved in Africa-related arbitrations, a measure aimed at improving the legitimacy of such proceedings by ensuring that the arbitrators understand the singularities of doing business on the continent. The African Promise asks counsel, arbitrators and arbitral institutions to strive to increase the representation of African arbitrators. Those who sign commit to ensuring a fair representation of Africans on committees, governing bodies, conference panels and, of course, in arbitrations — especially those with an African component, such as those involving an African party or project. As of Wednesday,...

