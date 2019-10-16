Judge Rejects Recusal Bid Over Ex-Clerk Working On Case

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- A Pennsylvania federal judge overseeing a decades-old Clean Water Act lawsuit declined on Wednesday to step down from the case after a property owner objected to the fact that the government's attorney once clerked for the judge. U.S. District Judge Anita B. Brody said in a footnote to the order that Assistant U.S. Attorney Landon Y. Jones III stopped clerking for her in 2005 and that it was not an issue for him to appear before her in the case. "Courts routinely deny requests to recuse themselves because a former law clerk serves as an attorney in the litigation," she said....

