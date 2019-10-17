Dems Pitch Bill Mandating Advance Notice Of Workers' Shifts

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 4:07 PM EDT) -- Democratic lawmakers announced plans on Thursday to reintroduce legislation to ensure more consistent scheduling for food, retail and other low-wage workers by making employers give advance notice about shifts and pay workers more for last-minute changes. The Schedules That Work Act would make employers notify workers about their shifts two weeks in advance, bar employers from retaliating against workers who ask for shift changes, and in some cases make employers grant shift changes unless they have a good reason not to do so. The proposal would also make employers pay extra to workers who are sent home after showing up for...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS