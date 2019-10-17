Calif. Appeals Court Won't Make Acer Units Face IP Case

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 3:37 PM EDT) -- Intellisoft wasn’t entitled to a redo after a California state judge dismissed two Acer units from its trade secrets misappropriation suit, given that the subsidiaries didn’t exist until after the secrets had been made public, a California appeals court has ruled. Santa Clara Superior Court Judge Brian C. Walsh rightly refused to let Intellisoft Ltd. amend its complaint after the case against Wistron Corp. and Wistron InfoComm Technology America was dismissed, the Sixth District said Wednesday. The appeals court cited procedural reasons for its affirmance, in addition to confirming that the Wistron companies couldn’t have misappropriated trade secrets that were publicly...

