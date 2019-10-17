Dems' Fix For Green Card Backlog May Mean No Fix At All

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 10:26 PM EDT) -- A new Democratic proposal that would increase the amount of available employment-based green cards to clear out a lengthy backlog may threaten the passage of a bipartisan but divisive bill aimed at tackling the same problem by scrapping per-country caps. Sens. Dick Durbin, D-Ill., and Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., introduced the Relief Act on Wednesday, which would make more employment-based green cards available, potentially doubling the number of immigrants coming in through employment visa categories. But by pitting itself against the bipartisan option, the Democrats’ proposal, unlikely to pass in the Republican-controlled Senate, could undermine the version that actually has a shot...

