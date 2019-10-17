Nike Can't Add New TM Claims To 2011 Knockoff Shoe Suit

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 7:23 PM EDT) -- Nike Inc. can’t amend a 2011 suit to accuse transportation intermediary City Ocean of infringing an additional 10 trademarks with counterfeit shoes it helped import, a New Jersey federal magistrate judge has ruled. The shoe giant missed the deadline to amend its suit by seven years and couldn’t provide a good excuse to justify the delay, Magistrate Judge James B. Clark III said Wednesday. He also shot down Nike’s request to reopen discovery to bolster its damages argument, as that closed at least five years ago. “This litigation has been pending for over eight years,” Judge Clark said. “Discovery has long been...

