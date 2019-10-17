Trump Tells 2nd Circ. Manhattan DA's Tax Subpoena Is Illegal

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:49 PM EDT) -- A subpoena by Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance seeking President Donald Trump’s tax returns is unconstitutional because the president is immune from the state criminal process while in office, Trump told the Second Circuit Thursday. Manhattan District Attorney Cy Vance, right, has said President Donald Trump's claims of immunity from state criminal prosecution are not supported by the U.S. Department of Justice. (AP) The president's immunity from the state criminal process is well-grounded in the text, structure and history of the U.S. Constitution and fully comports with precedent, Trump said in a reply brief. Vance told the appeals court Tuesday that Trump's claims...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS