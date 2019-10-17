Tech Support Fraudster Gets 1½ Years For Pop-Up Ad Scheme

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 9:40 PM EDT) -- A man who admitted to running the day-to-day operations of a fraudulent tech support call center in Costa Rica has been sentenced to 18 months in prison, federal prosecutors in Illinois announced Wednesday. Michael Lawing, who ran ABC Repair Tech, was accused of buying pop-up ads that would freeze internet users' browsers, falsely warn them of computer issues and direct them to connect with sales representatives who would convince them to buy remote "tuneups" and other antivirus protection software. Lawing pled guilty to one count of fraud in October 2018, according to the statement issued by the U.S. Department of Justice....

