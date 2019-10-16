E-Cig Seller Hit With 2nd Shareholder Suit Over SF Ban

Law360 (October 16, 2019, 10:13 PM EDT) -- Another Greenlane shareholder has filed a proposed class action against the vaping product distributor in Florida federal court, alleging the company misled investors about an impending e-cigarette ban in San Francisco that sent shares sliding 80%. Randall Mayer alleged in his complaint Wednesday that Greenlane Holdings Inc. omitted risks tied to San Francisco’s imminent ban of vaping products — including e-cigarettes sold by the company’s key supplier, Juul Labs Inc. — ahead of its $110 million initial public offering. Greenlane’s stock price dropped from $17 to as low as $3.47 after news of the ban prompted a sell-off, according to the complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS