Fred's Resolves Creditors' Quibbles With $35M DIP Loan

Law360, Wilmington (October 16, 2019, 8:52 PM EDT) -- Bankrupt discount retailer Fred's Inc. told a Delaware bankruptcy judge that it had reached agreement with unsecured creditors and other parties Wednesday to pave the way for consensual approval of its $35 million post-petition loan on a final basis. During a hearing in Wilmington, debtor attorney Robert M. Novick of Kasowitz Benson Torres LLP said that several objections to final approval of the debtor-in-possession loan had been resolved through negotiations with the official committee of unsecured creditors and a group of landlords that hold leases for some of the debtor's shuttered stores. "I think we've resolved everybody's objection and we're pleased...

