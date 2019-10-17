Cannabis Investor Reneged On CBD Product Deal, Suit Says

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 5:03 PM EDT) -- A Boston food consulting and development company filed suit against a unit of the international cannabis investor SOL Global Investments, claiming it backed out of a $972,000 deal for the improvement of CBD products and nutrition bars. Chew LLC said in Wednesday’s complaint that it agreed to update the formula and branding of CBD chews, gummies, water and nutrition bars for Heavenly Rx, a Toronto-based CBD- and hemp-focused subsidiary of SOL. The companies agreed in June that Chew would receive three payments of $324,000 for its work, which includes an 8% flat fee to cover out-of-pocket expenses, according to the complaint....

