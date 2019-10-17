Feds Say Evidence Can't Be Used In Asylum Rule Challenge

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 10:04 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration told a D.C. federal court that it would be overstepping its judicial powers if it were to consider outside evidence in blocking new restrictions on Central American asylum-seekers. The court should only use the administrative record to decide whether to issue a nationwide injunction that would halt the administration's rule requiring migrants to first seek asylum in countries they transit through on their way to the U.S., the administration said in a Wednesday brief. Otherwise, the court would be inappropriately substituting its judgment in place of agency officials' expertise and wrongly limiting the government's authority to set limitations...

