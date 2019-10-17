Dechert Can't Cap Damages In ENRC Leak Suit, SFO Says

Law360, London (October 17, 2019, 7:44 PM BST) -- The Serious Fraud Office has challenged Dechert’s assertion that it couldn't be on the hook for more than £3 million ($3.8 million) in the legal battles over a corruption probe into a Kazakh mining company, saying Wednesday a contractual damages cap wouldn’t apply. While Dechert LLP recently told the High Court that under a contract it had with the mining company, Eurasian Natural Resources Corp., the law firm's possible liability is limited, the SFO said in its reply that those terms of engagement wouldn’t cap the amount Dechert or one of its partners might have to contribute if ENRC prevails in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS