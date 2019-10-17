FCA Faces Push For More Info In Misleading Advice Suit

Law360, London (October 17, 2019, 8:27 PM BST) -- Two men accused of giving unauthorized and misleading advice about retirement investments demanded on Thursday that the Financial Conduct Authority hand over more documents that could reveal whether the watchdog believed their activities were lawful or not. David Berkley QC, representing Craig Lummis and Lee Lummis, told the High Court that the FCA should hand over additional documents and communications related to the activities of authorized firms at the time of its investigation into his clients. He said the disclosure is appropriate because it would show what position the FCA took on the arrangements at the heart of the suit....

