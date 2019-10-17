Barclays Got Clear Legal OK For Qatar Deal, Execs Say

Law360, London (October 17, 2019, 4:41 PM BST) -- Lawyers gave Barclays “unequivocal” clearance to pay Qatar millions of pounds for advisory services to satisfy the country’s financial demands for investing in the bank during the financial crisis, counsel for one former executive charged with fraud told a London jury Thursday. John Kelsey-Fry QC, representing Barclays' former Middle East head Roger Jenkins, said it was “beyond doubt” that the bank’s top in-house lawyers and Clifford Chance LLP — the law firm hired to advise on the fundraising — knew the advisory services agreement, or ASA, was a mechanism used to meet the Qataris' demands for investing. “The unequivocal, repeated advice...

