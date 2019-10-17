Kirkland, Herbert Smith Steer $400M Travel Retail Deal

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 3:49 PM EDT) -- WH Smith said Thursday it will acquire U.S. travel retailer Marshall Retail Group in a $400 million deal steered by Kirkland & Ellis LLP and Herbert Smith Freehills. U.K.-based WH Smith PLC, which sells news, books and convenience items, said the move will help it expand into U.S. travel markets. The Herbert Smith Freehills-led retailer on Thursday also announced a £155 million ($200 million) underwritten equity placement to help pay for the acquisition. Marshall Retail Group LLC sells its products largely in airports, resorts and tourist locations, according to its website. The Kirkland-led business is a portfolio company of private equity...

