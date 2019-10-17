DURA Automotive Files Ch. 11 With Tilton Purchase Offer

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 2:44 PM EDT) -- Automotive parts maker DURA Automotive Systems LLC on Thursday filed for Chapter 11 in a Tennessee bankruptcy court with $130 million in debt and plans for a going-concern sale to CEO and majority owner Lynn Tilton. In a Wednesday announcement, the company said it has secured $77 million in debtor-in-possession funding from an entity owned by investment manager Tilton and that it hopes to conclude the sale to Tilton or a higher bidder within 120 days. "Ongoing constituent disputes have made it impossible for DURA to access ordinary course, yet essential financing. The actions announced today will allow the company to...

