Barclays Europe Litigation Head to Join Boies Schiller

Law360, London (October 21, 2019, 3:38 PM BST) -- Boies Schiller Flexner LLP has poached a veteran banking and regulation lawyer from Barclays for its London office to expand the firm’s regulatory, investigations and disputes practice. Tracey Dovaston, who has been the managing director of Barclays' Europe and Middle East region as well as head of litigation, investigations and enforcement since 2015, will join Boies Schiller Flexner in London in January 2020. “[Dovaston] will add further depth to our investigations practice, together with top-class regulatory expertise,” Natasha Harrison, the firm's managing partner in London, said Thursday. Dovaston will work alongside Harrison, who founded the London office in 2015, and investigations...

