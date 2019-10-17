NC Man Charged With Conning Churchgoers In $13.7M Scam

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:19 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina man has been indicted in federal court on charges that he suckered fellow parishioners at his church and others into giving him $13.7 million to clinch lucrative deals between his family entertainment company and Disney, Apple and Paramount but spent their money on himself instead, prosecutors said Thursday. Hal H. Brown Jr., 69, is accused in Wednesday's indictment of swindling at least 23 people in a Ponzi scheme, promising them that the rights to intellectual property he said he owned would soon belong to or be licensed by major media companies and that they could expect incredible returns...

