Ohio High Court Sanctions Atty Who Took Guns As Payment

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 10:15 PM EDT) -- The Ohio Supreme Court on Thursday issued a one-year stayed suspension to an Ohio attorney who accepted $28,000 worth of guns from a client instead of cash without reimbursing his firm. The high court agreed to accept a deal reached between the state's disciplinary counsel and Keith Vanderburg, under which Vanderburg will receive a one-year suspension that will be stayed provided the attorney engages in no further misconduct and pays for the cost of the disciplinary proceedings. Vanderburg, who jointly reported his own misconduct to the disciplinary counsel along with another involved party, has already reimbursed his former firm, Wegman Hessler &...

