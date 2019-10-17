RiverGlade Grabs $325M For Debut PE Health Care Fund

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 10:30 AM EDT) -- RiverGlade Capital, a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on investments in the health care sector, said Thursday that it has completed fundraising for its debut fund after securing $325 million from limited partners. The fund, called RiverGlade Capital LP, surpassed its original target of $300 million, according to a statement. Individual investments will typically fall between $25 million and $150 million in enterprise value. “The investment strategy remains focused on partnering with founders and management teams of exceptional health care companies,” RiverGlade said in the press release. RiverGlade's team will continue to pursue investments in the following health care sectors:...

