Cooley, Linklaters Steer $69M Biotech IPO, Private Placement

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 6:37 PM EDT) -- French biotech Innate Pharma said Thursday it raised a total of $68.8 million in a downsized U.S. initial public offering and a European private placement steered by Cooley LLP and Linklaters LLP. Innate Pharma SA’s shares priced at $5.50 per American depositary share and the equivalent price in euros for the European placement, a discount on its expected offering price of $7.50, the announcement said. Overall, Innate Pharma issued about 12.5 million ordinary shares, about 8 million of which were listed on the U.S.’ Nasdaq Global Select Market as ADS, while about 4.5 million were offered in a private placement in...

