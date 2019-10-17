Wind Farm Co. Says $2.1M Discovery Sanction Broke Rules

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 5:48 PM EDT) -- The Texas Supreme Court should settle a lower court split and undo a $2.1 million sanction against a wind farm company, because state rules don’t allow for awards in excess of attorney fees and discovery expenses when sanctioning discovery abuses, the company told the state’s high court. In a petition for review filed Wednesday, Trishe Resources Inc., Trishe Wind Minnesota LLC and Trishe Wind Colorado LLC asked the court to resolve a split between the courts of appeals for Dallas and Eastland over what type of sanctions can be awarded under Texas Rules of Civil Procedure 215.2(b). Trishe argued that when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS