US Will Resume Foreign Aid To Northern Triangle

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 9:48 PM EDT) -- The Trump administration will resume sending some foreign aid to El Salvador, Guatemala and Honduras after previously cutting off assistance to the region, acting Homeland Security Secretary Kevin McAleenan said Thursday. McAleenan, who announced his upcoming departure from the administration last week, said at a press conference in San Salvador on Thursday that the aid funds would resume, commending the three countries for their partnerships with the U.S. Under McAleenan’s tenure, the U.S. has entered into “asylum cooperation agreements” with all three nations that make up the Northern Triangle to expand their asylum systems, paving the way for the U.S. to...

