Brazil Fines Port Operator $1.7M For Additional Cargo Fees

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 3:18 PM EDT) -- Brazil’s competition authority hit port operator Tecon Suape with a fine of 7.1 million Brazilian real ($1.7 million) Wednesday for charging an additional security fee to warehousing companies that use the port as a way to drive out competition. The Administrative Council for Economic Defense, or CADE, said that Tecon used its dominant position as port operator to charge warehousing companies a fee for cargo maintenance and storage, in order to comply with the International ISPS Security Code. According to the ruling, the additional security fee should have been included as part of a per-box rate that is paid by ship...

