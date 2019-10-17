Drinker Biddle Adds Del. Gov.'s Chief Of Staff To Ranks

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 3:28 PM EDT) -- After more than a decade as one of Delaware Gov. John Carney’s closest advisers, Doug Gramiak is looking forward to a new challenge when he leaves public service and takes over as senior government relations director in Drinker Biddle & Reath LLP’s Wilmington office. Gramiak, who has served as chief of staff since Carney took office in 2017, will join Drinker Biddle on Nov. 4 to provide consulting services and strategic advice for clients on communications and public affairs, the firm said. “Doug is well respected in Delaware, and he will enhance our consulting services capabilities, including providing communications, government relations...

