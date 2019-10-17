Ex-Okla. Gov't Atty Admits Fake Death Threats Over Pot Laws

Law360 (October 17, 2019, 8:42 PM EDT) -- The Oklahoma health department’s former top lawyer has reached a plea deal after admitting faking death threats against herself as the agency considered deeply controversial medical marijuana regulations, which were scaled back after the ensuing scandal and a multifront court battle. Julie Ezell pled down from three felonies to two misdemeanors for false reporting and criminal use of a computer in state court Wednesday, records show. She was sentenced to five years' probation and ordered to pay more than $21,000 in restitution to cover the cost of a state investigation into the bogus threats, which were found to have originated from...

