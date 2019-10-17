Vein Filter Co. Boss Dinged For Talking To Plaintiff From Stand

Law360, Philadelphia (October 17, 2019, 10:09 PM EDT) -- The co-founder of a Philadelphia-area medical device company earned a rebuke from a judge and drove a woman from the courtroom in tears on Thursday after he told her he would be able to remove an allegedly defective clot-catching vein filter she says has become permanently lodged in her body. Rex Medical LP co-founder James McGuckin testified repeatedly on Thursday that the purportedly retrievable vein filters he helped to design in the 2000s could be easily removed provided physicians weren't squeamish about using enough force to pull the devices out of their patients. McGuckin was so confident, in fact, that he...

